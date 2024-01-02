Solend Introduces Margin and Points Amidst Mixed Community Response

Financial protocol Solend, based on the Solana blockchain, has launched its new feature, Margin. Margin aims to streamline the trading process on Jupiter Exchange by integrating the procedures for borrowing and leveraging for both long and short positions. This move is designed to enhance the user experience for supported tokens, reducing the steps necessary to trade with leverage.

Margin and Points: A Dual Announcement

Solend’s unveiling of Margin follows an earlier proposal of the feature to its community. However, Margin was not the only feature presented; Solend Points were also introduced. Unlike Margin, Points serve as a reward system, incentivizing user engagement in lending, borrowing, and trading activities, as well as boosting social participation through the creation and sharing of memes and threads.

The first season of Points offers a reward pool of 100,000 SLND. Solend has indicated that this figure can be dynamically adjusted in future seasons, depending on partnership agreements.

Mixed Reception From the Community

Despite the innovative nature of Margin, the community’s response has been varied. Some users have criticized the feature for its complexity, branding it as a step backward for Solend. Conversely, others have lauded the progress and new opportunities that Margin presents for traders.

SLND Price Trend and Trading Volume

The launch of Margin coincided with a bearish trend in the price of Solend’s native token, SLND, which has seen a 13.52% decline in the last 24 hours. However, this drop follows a 51.53% gain over the past 30 days, pointing to a potentially volatile future for the token. Notably, the token’s 24-hour trading volume has soared by 317.3%, suggesting a potentially positive trajectory for community growth, despite the recent price dip.