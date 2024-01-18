Solar Industry Experiences Record Corporate Funding in 2023

The solar industry witnessed a substantial increase in corporate funding during 2023, registering a 42% growth compared to 2022. According to Mercom Capital Group's recent report, solar companies amassed a staggering $34.3 billion last year, a figure that marks the highest fundraise in a decade. This surge was accomplished despite a slight dip in total funding deals, which stood at 160 in 2023, as opposed to 175 in 2022.

Growth Driven by Private Market and Debt Financing

The report points towards robust growth in private market financing and debt financing as primary drivers of this funding increase. This upswing in funding is a promising sign for the solar industry, indicating not only the growing investor confidence but also the expanding market for renewable energy solutions. The financial dynamics of the solar sector underline the industry's expansion and the rising interest from corporate investors and financial institutions.

Rising Solar Capacity

Accompanying the global boom in solar projects is a multi-billion-dollar surge in sector investment. With a total corporate funding increase of 42% year over year, the solar sector raised $34.3bn across 160 deals in 2023. This is the highest amount raised in over a decade, driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, global focus on energy security, and favorable policies worldwide. The rising solar capacity has now taken its share of the US grid to 7.5%, placing it just behind hydropower and wind. Within the next two or three years, solar is expected to become the largest renewable energy source by capacity.

Implications for the Future

The US Energy Information Administration predicts a significant surge in solar power generation, with a 75% increase from 163 billion kWh last year to 286 billion kWh in 2025. The EIA also envisions a modest 11% increase in wind power generation. With renewable sources accounting for 22% of overall generation last year, surpassing nuclear and coal generation, the future seems bright for the solar industry. As the fastest growing renewable source, solar power is poised to be at the forefront of the global energy transition.