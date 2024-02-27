Soft Space Spearheads Global Payment Innovation with First Live MPoC-Certified SoftPOS, Fasstap

Soft Space's subsidiary, Fass Payment Solution Sdn Bhd (Fasspay), marks a global first in payment solutions by deploying the live MPoC-certified SoftPOS system, Fasstap. This milestone in financial technology not only showcases Soft Space's pioneering spirit but also sets a new standard in secure and versatile payment processing worldwide.

Revolutionizing Payment Solutions

The introduction of Fasstap by Fasspay heralds a significant leap forward in the realm of digital payments. Developed under the umbrella of Soft Space, Fasstap represents the culmination of rigorous testing and certification processes, including endorsements from Payments Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd (PayNet) and Visa. Achieving MPoC certification signifies Fasstap's ability to meet the highest standards of security and reliability in payment transactions, offering peace of mind to both merchants and customers.

Unlike other solutions that might only have partial certifications covering specific components, Fasstap's MPoC certification encompasses the entire spectrum of payment processing, from the frontend user interface to the backend transaction systems. This comprehensive certification ensures that Fasstap can be deployed in any market around the world, providing a universally compatible solution that meets the stringent requirements of the PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council).

Setting a Global Benchmark

Fasstap's achievement is not just a testament to Soft Space's innovative capabilities but also sets a global benchmark for SoftPOS solutions. Before Fasstap, merchants and customers faced limitations regarding the security and versatility of digital payment methods. With the introduction of Fasstap, Soft Space has addressed these concerns by offering a solution that supports secure PIN authentication, a feature that was previously unavailable in the SoftPOS market.

This development is particularly significant for markets with a high reliance on digital transactions, providing them with a more secure, reliable, and user-friendly payment option. As the first of its kind to receive full MPoC certification, Fasstap is poised to lead the charge in the next wave of payment solution innovations, reinforcing Soft Space's position as a leader in the fintech industry.

Implications and Future Prospects

The deployment of Fasstap is more than just a technological achievement; it is a signal of the evolving landscape of digital payments. As businesses and consumers increasingly look for more secure and convenient ways to transact, the demand for solutions like Fasstap is expected to grow. This trend presents a significant opportunity for Soft Space and Fasspay to expand their footprint in the global market, challenging existing payment infrastructures and setting new standards for security and efficiency.

The success of Fasstap could also encourage further innovation in the fintech sector, sparking a new wave of developments aimed at making digital transactions more accessible, secure, and versatile. As Soft Space continues to pioneer this space, the potential for transformative changes in how we think about and engage with digital payments is boundless.