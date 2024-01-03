en English
Social Security Administration Announces 3.2% COLA for 2024: Impact and Implications

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
On the cusp of 2024, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has declared a 3.2% cost of living adjustment (COLA). This pivotal development will significantly impact the monthly checks of beneficiaries across the country, most notably the roughly 7.5 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Since the end of December 2023, these individuals have begun receiving their enhanced benefit checks, marking a new era of financial support for many.

Understanding the Numbers Behind the Adjustment

With the COLA in effect, the standard SSI payment for individuals has witnessed a tangible increase, leaping from $914 in 2023 to $943 per month. Similarly, for couples, the payment has risen from $1,371 to $1,415, providing an additional financial layer for those in need. However, these increases come with a caveat. SSI recipients are bound by stringent asset limits, with individuals capped at $2,000 and couples at $3,000 – numbers that have remained unchanged since 1989.

The Challenge of Double Distribution

The distribution of two checks within a single month can pose a significant risk for beneficiaries. This could lead to overpayment notices and an automatic 10% withholding from benefit checks, especially for those receiving paper checks. This issue is set to amplify in 2024, a year in which the calendar indicates several months where two SSI checks will be distributed, potentially complicating the financial landscape for recipients.

Legislation for Change and ABLE Accounts

In the face of these challenges, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing for legislative changes that could alleviate the financial burden for many beneficiaries. They are advocating for the asset limits to be raised to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples. Moreover, eligible SSI beneficiaries are permitted to hold up to $100,000 in Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts without incurring penalties. These accounts represent tax-advantaged savings programs explicitly designed for people with disabilities, offering an avenue for financial stability and independence.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

