Soaring Seas: How Market Dynamics Catapulted VLGC Rates to Record Highs in 2023

In 2023, the maritime industry witnessed a remarkable phenomenon as the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) sector saw its financial performance reach unprecedented heights. With average daily rates soaring to US$91,000 and peaking at an astonishing US$170,000 in September, stakeholders and analysts alike scrambled to understand the forces behind this surge. At the heart of this development lies a compelling interplay of market dynamics, notably the arbitrage opportunities between the Mount Belvieu propane price in the US and the Propane Argus Far East Index (AFEI) price assessment.

Advertisment

A Perfect Storm: Arbitrage and Canal Constraints

According to Jarl Milford, a seasoned shipping market analyst at Veson Nautical, the significant uptick in VLGC rates can be attributed to a 'perfect storm' of factors. Chief among these was the lucrative arbitrage between the US and Asian markets, fueled by low domestic gas consumption in the US and an uptick in export volumes. Complicating matters further were the restricted traffic flows through the Panama Canal, a consequence of low water levels that throttled the movement of these gas behemoths and exacerbated the rate hike.

It's worth noting that US domestic gas consumption in 2023 fell to its lowest level since 2012. Meanwhile, production in the US notched increases of 7.1% in 2022 and 6.2% in 2023, leading to a 15% growth in US LPG exports. This divergence between domestic consumption and export capability has placed the US in a unique position within the global LPG market, contributing to the observed rate spikes.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: The 2024 Forecast

As we move into 2024, the outlook for the VLGC sector and the broader LPG market appears to be entering a phase of recalibration. Predictions suggest a potential rebound in US LPG consumption coupled with a more modest increase in gas production, largely contingent upon the growth in crude oil production. Furthermore, the forecast points to a weaker LPG trade outlook, driven by a decrease in exports from the Middle East and expected normalizations in US export volumes.

Notably, the VLGC fleet, predominantly under 10 years of age, saw minimal scrapping activities in 2023. However, an uptick in deletions is anticipated as a segment of the fleet ages beyond 30 years. This aging fleet, coupled with the potential normalization in earnings and market dynamics, suggests that the sector may be on the cusp of significant shifts.

Advertisment

The Bigger Picture: Market Implications and Future Prospects

While the record-breaking rates of 2023 have certainly been a boon for VLGC operators, they also underscore the volatility and complexity inherent in the global LPG market. The convergence of factors such as US domestic consumption trends, production rates, and logistical challenges like those posed by the Panama Canal, highlight the interconnected nature of global energy markets.

As the sector looks towards 2024, the anticipated normalization in earnings and the potential shifts in fleet composition and age present both challenges and opportunities. For industry stakeholders, staying ahead of these trends will require not only keen market insight but also a willingness to adapt to the evolving landscape of global energy trade.

With the changing outlook for VLGCs, the coming year promises to be one of careful navigation as the sector seeks to balance the lessons of the past with the prospects of the future.