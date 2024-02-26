Snowden Lane Partners Welcomes High-Profile Advisor Duo to NYC Headquarters, Bolstering Its Independent Wealth Management Ranks

In the heart of New York City, a significant shift within the independent wealth management landscape unfolds as Snowden Lane Partners announces the arrival of the prestigious Solomon duo at their headquarters. Ornella and Brian Solomon, a dynamic mother-son team, are set to pioneer The Lewis-Solomon Group, bringing with them a hefty $208 million in client assets. This strategic move, selecting Charles Schwab as their custodian, marks a notable first for Snowden Lane in the year, following a triumphant series of expansions in 2023.

A Strategic Expansion

The Solomons, transitioning from their five-year tenure at Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. in New York City, represent not just a significant acquisition of assets for Snowden Lane but also an infusion of expertise and experience. Ornella, with an impressive 35-year legacy in wealth management across venerable institutions such as EF Hutton, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley, is renowned for her adept handling of high-net-worth clients. Brian, not to be overshadowed, has honed his skills in financial planning and investment solutions for affluent families and individuals, previously aligning with Morgan Stanley as a Wealth Advisor Associate. Their joint venture into Snowden Lane signifies a noteworthy moment in the firm's ongoing narrative.

The Snowden Lane Trajectory

Since its inception in 2011, Snowden Lane has carved out a distinctive niche within the fiercely competitive realm of wealth management. The firm's ethos, a client-focused and values-driven approach, has been a magnetic pull for industry professionals from leading firms, culminating in a robust team of 149 professionals, including 86 financial advisors, spread across 15 offices nationwide. The Solomons' addition underlines Snowden Lane's commitment to strategic growth and excellence in service, further solidified by the successful onboarding of 12 advisors and the unveiling of three new offices in Lebanon, NH; Golden, CO; and Boca Raton, FL, throughout 2023.

Looking Ahead

The induction of The Lewis-Solomon Group into Snowden Lane's fold is more than a testament to the firm's allure; it's a statement of intent. In an industry where the caliber of talent directly influences client trust and firm reputation, the Solomons' choice of Snowden Lane speaks volumes. As the firm continues to navigate the complexities of wealth management, the integration of seasoned advisors like Ornella and Brian Solomon not only enhances its service portfolio but also strategically positions Snowden Lane for future opportunities and challenges. This partnership, emblematic of foresight and ambition, heralds a new chapter for Snowden Lane, promising to redefine what's possible in independent wealth management.