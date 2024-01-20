Snap.Build Appoints Neal Caudle as New Director of Business Development

Snap.Build, an industry leader in fintech for the residential housing construction sector, has made a strategic move in bolstering its executive team by appointing Neal Caudle as the new Director of Business Development. His wealth of experience in the financial services industry, coupled with his track record in business development, investor relations, sales, and mortgage-backed securities, is expected to align with Snap.Build's expansion plans and growth objectives.

Neal Caudle: A Man of Strategy and Vision

Caudle's appointment has been met with enthusiasm from Snap.Build's CEO, Matt Merritt, who highlighted Neal's proven expertise and strategic vision as key assets for the company's growth. Caudle's professional journey has been marked by significant achievements in the financial services landscape, making him a coveted addition to the Snap.Build team.

Snap.Build: Revolutionizing Construction Finance

Snap.Build has been making waves in the fintech space by providing non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders. The company leverages proprietary technology to offer round-the-clock access to project activity and funding disbursement details. This innovative approach enhances the connection between lenders and builders, providing a level of transparency, security, and safety hitherto unseen in the lending process. The result: greater capital access for builders and accelerated business growth for both lenders and builders.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The company's commitment to excellence and innovation resonates with Caudle's professional values and goals. His appointment is seen as a step forward in attracting top talent and fueling the company's expansion plans. Both parties share a vision for the future of Snap.Build, a future defined by strategic growth, unparalleled service, and technological innovation.