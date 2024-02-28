SMCP Reports Resilient 2023 Amid Economic Challenges, Eyes Growth and Efficiency Boost

In 2023, amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment, SMCP (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot) has navigated through high inflation and consumption slowdown with strategic resilience. Announcing its full-year results on February 28, 2024, the company showcased a 4% growth in sales, reaching €1.231 billion, primarily driven by a strong performance in the Asia-Pacific region, despite a tepid sales trend in China. With the Americas demonstrating resilience and Europe grappling with demand slowdown, SMCP's strategic adjustments have been pivotal.

Advertisment

Strategic Performance in Challenging Times

SMCP's year was marked by strategic resilience and adaptability. Despite the lower-than-expected sales trend in China, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as a significant growth driver. The Americas, too, showed good resilience, notably improving in the second half of the year. However, Europe, particularly France, faced challenges due to a demand slowdown. SMCP's adjusted EBIT stood at €79.5 million, accounting for 6.5% of sales, with a net profit of €11 million. The latter half of the year saw a notable improvement in cash generation, underscoring the effectiveness of the company's strategic adjustments.

Accelerating Growth and Efficiency

Advertisment

Facing inflationary pressures and a deteriorating macroeconomic climate, SMCP is doubling down on its action plan to reignite growth, mitigate risks, and improve efficiency. The company is set to optimize its store network, enhance brand desirability, and delve deeper into cost management. This focus on profitability and cash generation is expected to start showing benefits in 2024, with further acceleration anticipated from 2025. Additionally, SMCP's ESG ratings have seen significant improvements, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As SMCP gears up for the future, the company is optimistic about the benefits of its strategic action plan materializing from 2024 onwards, with an acceleration in growth and efficiency expected from 2025. By focusing on optimizing its store network, enhancing brand desirability, and deepening cost management, SMCP aims to navigate through the macroeconomic challenges while maintaining a focus on profitability and cash generation. With significant advancements in its ESG ratings, SMCP is not just focusing on financial growth but also on sustainable and responsible business practices.

The journey of SMCP through 2023 serves as a testament to the company's resilience and strategic foresight. Amidst economic downturns and market uncertainties, SMCP's ability to adapt and thrive points to a promising future, driven by a clear focus on growth, efficiency, and sustainability. As the company moves forward, stakeholders and observers alike will be keenly watching SMCP's progress, particularly its strategic initiatives aimed at reigniting growth and enhancing operational efficiency in the face of ongoing economic challenges.