SM Prime Holdings Inc. Expands Retail Empire with Four New Malls in 2024, Elevating Philippines' Mall Culture

SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH), a leading property developer in the Philippines, has unveiled ambitious plans to further expand its retail footprint by launching four new shopping malls in 2024, adding a significant 440,000 square meters (sq. m.) of gross floor area (GFA) to its portfolio. This strategic move underscores SMPH's confidence in the robust growth potential of the Philippine retail sector, particularly in emerging markets outside of Metro Manila.

Strategic Expansion and Economic Impact

In a bold step to diversify its geographical presence, SMPH plans to open SM City Caloocan in the first half of the year, boasting 94,000 sq. m. of GFA. The expansion continues in the second half with the launch of SM City J Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu (123,000 sq. m.), SM City San Fernando La Union (111,000 sq. m.), and SM City Laoag (123,000 sq. m.). This move not only expands SMPH's mall operations to 89 locations nationwide but also plays a significant role in stimulating economic growth in the provinces, providing thousands of jobs, and boosting local businesses by driving consumer traffic and increasing market visibility.

Driving Growth Beyond Metro Manila

SMPH's strategy to focus on provincial expansion is a testament to the company's foresight in tapping into the high growth potential of the Philippine regions. With Metro Manila malls currently accounting for 41 percent of GFA, followed by Luzon (excluding Metro Manila) at 30 percent, Visayas at 12 percent, and Mindanao at 8 percent, the shift towards the provinces is poised to balance the geographic distribution of SMPH's assets. This strategic direction is supported by SMPH's substantial land bank of almost 360 hectares, which is expected to fuel the company's growth for the next five to seven years.

Financial Performance and Future Plans

SMPH reported a robust 33-percent increase in net income to P40.01 billion in 2023 from P30.1 billion in 2022, with consolidated revenues surging 21 percent year-on-year to P128.1 billion. The mall business remains the cornerstone of SMPH's revenue, contributing 56 percent of total sales, followed by the residential business at 34 percent, and other segments, including hotels, offices, and convention centers, at 10 percent. With mall revenues in 2023 totaling P71.95 billion, up 30 percent from the previous year, SMPH is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The company has earmarked P100 billion for 2024 capital expenditures, signaling its commitment to further expansion, including exploring opportunistic acquisitions and investments.

As SM Prime Holdings Inc. forges ahead with its ambitious expansion plan, the company's strategic focus on provincial growth not only reinforces its dominance in the Philippine retail sector but also heralds a new era of economic prosperity for the regions. By creating more inclusive growth opportunities across the country, SMPH is setting the stage for a more balanced and sustainable development trajectory for the Philippine economy.