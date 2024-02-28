SLR Investment Corp Reports Stellar Q4 2023 Earnings, Portfolio Growth Amid Economic Challenges

SLR Investment Corp (SLRC) released its Q4 2023 earnings, showcasing a robust financial performance with a notable 7% year-over-year growth in net investment income (NII) per share and a significant portfolio expansion.

Record-Breaking Performance and Portfolio Expansion

SLRC announced a net investment income (NII) of $0.44 per share for Q4 2023, a 7% increase compared to the previous year, and a 26% rise from Q1 2022, post-merger with SLR Senior Corp. This growth was attributed to significant portfolio growth, higher reference rates, and asset yields. The net asset value per share edged up to $18.09, reflecting stable credit and over-earning of distributions. With no new non-accruals, SLRC's portfolio maintained high credit quality, well below the industry average non-accrual rate.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

SLRC's commitment to recession-resilient industries and first lien senior secured loans has paid off, with the portfolio companies showing resilience against higher capital costs and inflation. The company reported record originations of approximately $1.5 billion in 2023, supporting acquisitions despite a slow M&A environment. Looking ahead, SLRC anticipates an increase in direct lending opportunities in 2024, especially in the life science and equipment finance sectors. With over $0.5 billion in available capital for investments and a net asset value of $987 million, SLRC is well-positioned for continued growth.

Investment Strategy and Portfolio Diversification

SLRC's strategic focus on diversified investments across 151 companies has enabled it to navigate the challenging economic landscape effectively. The company's investment commitments are expected to reach $240-250 million by the end of Q1 2024, with the SLR Senior Lending Program contributing $1.1 million in earnings at a 10.2% annualized yield. This approach underscores SLRC's commitment to generating sustainable income and value for its shareholders, leveraging its robust portfolio and financial strategies.

The company's remarkable Q4 earnings and strategic investments highlight its resilience and strategic positioning in the face of economic uncertainties. As SLRC continues to explore new opportunities and expand its portfolio, it remains a strong contender in the investment sector, promising sustained growth and shareholder value.