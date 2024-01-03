en English
Business

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Sees Stock Price Dip Amidst Growth in Sales

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Sees Stock Price Dip Amidst Growth in Sales

Sleep Number Corp (SNBR), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, experienced a downturn in its stock price on January 02, 2024. The day opened with a stock price of $14.65, fluctuated throughout the day, and finally closed at $14.83. This fluctuation comes as a surprise as the company has seen its sales increase by 8.66% annually in the last half of the decade. However, the average annual earnings per share have taken a significant hit, decreasing by -127.37%.

Company’s Financial Health

Currently, SNBR holds a total of 22.01 million outstanding shares and a market capitalization of $316.11 million. It employs a workforce of 5115, striving to deliver quality products and services. The company’s financial health is marked by a gross margin standing at +56.87, an operating margin of +3.21, and a pretax margin of +2.31. Institutional ownership is high, pegged at 91.73%, with insider ownership at 5.44%. Recent insider transactions have witnessed sales by executives, with an EVP Chief Legal & Risk Officer selling 1,051 shares and a Company Director selling 6,107 shares.

Financial Update & Projections

In the latest financial update, a quarterly report revealed earnings per share at -$0.1, falling below the consensus estimate. Despite the current downturn, analysts project a promising future. They anticipate an increase in EPS in the long term, expecting a 6.80% surge over the next five years.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis shows the stock’s Stochastic %D at 4.11%, Average True Range at 0.98, and historical volatility at 75.99% for the past 14 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $14.26, and the 200-day Moving Average is $22.44. The key financials of Sleep Number Corp include annual sales of $2,114 million and an annual income of $36,610 K.

Short Interest Overview

As of December 15th, traders have sold 3,620,000 shares of Sleep Number (SNBR) short, accounting for 17.22% of the company’s shares. The short interest ratio stands at 4.0, indicating some pessimism about the stock. Despite this, short interest in Sleep Number saw a significant drop in December, decreasing by 11.5% from the previous total. Comparatively, other companies like Hooker Furnishings Co, Purple Innovation Inc, and The Honest Company Inc have lower short interest percentages. Short selling SNBR is an investing strategy that aims to generate trading profit from Sleep Number as its price is falling. A short squeeze for Sleep Number occurs when it has a large amount of short interest and its stock appreciates in price, forcing short sellers to cover their positions.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

