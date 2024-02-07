Sky Announces 6.7% Price Hike for Broadband and Pay TV Services from April 2024

Customers subscribed to Sky's popular broadband, phone, and pay TV services are bracing themselves for an average price hike of 6.7% set to kick in from April 1st, 2024. Although this increase is lower than the 8.1% spike experienced the previous year, it still outpaces the current inflation rate of 4%.

The Numbers Behind the Increase

The price surge, Sky explains, is due to the ongoing cost pressures and the company's continued investment in improving customer service. This hike will vary per customer, contingent on the Sky products one has subscribed to and their respective sign-up dates. For instance, a customer currently paying £60 per month may see their bill ascend to approximately £64.

Ripple Effects of the Price Hike

This increase, which is higher than the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate, has sparked concern among consumers. However, Sky's Chief Operating Officer has defended this move, arguing that Sky's annual increase is considerably lower than that of its competitors. The Officer attributed the price hike to Sky's investment in managing the heightened demand for online services, increasing broadband network capacity by 24%, and reducing faults by a significant 55%.

Customer Recourse and Options

In light of the price surge surpassing current inflation levels, Sky customers will have the option to terminate their contracts without incurring any penalties. Upon receiving an individualized confirmation of the price rise within the next 30 days, customers will have a window of 30 days to decide whether to remain with Sky or switch providers. While other providers such as BT, EE, and Vodafone have recently announced similar price hikes, Sky customers are advised to compare prices and use this information as a bargaining chip with their provider.