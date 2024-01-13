en English
Business

Skipton Building Society Introduces Member Bonus Saver and Relaunches Regular Saver for Existing Members

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Skipton Building Society Introduces Member Bonus Saver and Relaunches Regular Saver for Existing Members

Skipton Building Society, a renowned financial institution, has announced the launch of its Member Bonus Saver, an exclusive savings account designed for its existing members. The account boasts a competitive interest rate, including a 1.70% bonus on top of the standard 3.80% Easy Access account rate, making it an attractive savings proposition.

Exclusive Offer for Loyal Members

The bonus saving scheme is exclusive to existing members who held a savings account or mortgage with the society as of 11 January. This makes approximately 1.2 million people eligible for the offer. However, the bonus rate is applicable only for the first 12 months, and there is a cap on savings with a maximum of £3,000 allowed in the account. Interest is accumulated daily and is paid out annually on the day before the account’s anniversary.

Introduction of Member Regular Saver

Alongside the Member Bonus Saver, Skipton Building Society has also relaunched its Member Regular Saver, offering a rate of 7%. Similar to the Member Bonus Saver, the Regular Saver is only accessible to individuals who were members as of 11 January and is not available to those who already have the previous issue of the Member Regular Saver. This move further underscores the society’s commitment to rewarding loyalty and providing value to its members.

Valuing Membership

Alex Sitaras, head of savings and partnership products at Skipton, emphasized the value of membership with the society. The launch of the new savings products is seen as a means to provide more choice and value to members, reinforcing the society’s pledge to provide market-leading savings solutions to its member base.

Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

