SIXT SE Forecasts Q1 Earnings Dip Amid Higher Expenses, Plans Robust 2024 Rebound

Car rental leader SIXT SE braces for a challenging first quarter in 2024 with projected earnings significantly lower than the previous year, attributed to increased interest expenses and depreciation. Despite this, the company outlines an optimistic revenue and earnings forecast for the full year, powered by strategic adjustments and market expansions.

Q1 2024: A Tough Start with Strategic Shifts

The anticipated downturn in Q1 2024 earnings for SIXT SE, with expected earnings before taxes (EBT) ranging between EUR minus 15 million to minus 28 million, starkly contrasts the EUR 33.3 million EBT of Q1 2023. This decline is primarily due to heightened interest expenses and higher depreciation from the early sale of electric risk vehicles. This strategy, necessitated by the depreciating used car prices for electric vehicles and diminished customer demand for EVs compared to traditional combustion engines, aims to mitigate losses by reducing the company's stock of such cars.

Strategic Sale of Electric Vehicles

Responding to the evolving market dynamics, SIXT SE has adjusted its approach by planning the early sale of electric risk vehicles throughout 2024. This move, while expected to impact earnings negatively in the short term, is part of a broader strategy to adapt to the lower residual values of electric vehicles and a significant shift in consumer preferences. According to recent reports, this decision follows the company's announcement to phase out Teslas from its EV fleet in favor of acquiring up to 250,000 Stellantis electric vehicles, signaling a significant commitment to refreshing its electric vehicle offerings.

2024 Outlook: Recovery and Growth

Despite the initial setbacks, SIXT SE's management board remains optimistic about the financial year 2024, projecting an EBT between EUR 400 million and EUR 520 million, with a significant increase in consolidated revenue anticipated. This positive outlook is underpinned by expected high demand and the company's ongoing international expansion efforts. With a strategic focus on adapting its fleet to align with market trends and consumer demands, SIXT SE is poised for a strong recovery and sustained growth in the coming year.

The company's agile response to market challenges and strategic investments in its fleet composition underscore its resilience and adaptability in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape. As SIXT SE navigates through the temporary turbulence of Q1 2024, its forward-looking strategies and robust growth projections for the year signal a promising horizon for the company and its stakeholders.