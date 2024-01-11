en English
Sino-Ocean Group Proposes Extension of Yuan Bond Maturities Amidst Debt Crisis

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. is making calculated moves to navigate through the turbulent real estate debt crisis. The company has announced plans to extend the maturities of all its outstanding local yuan bonds, including four specific notes that were set to mature in 2024 and 2026. This strategy, pending bondholder approval, is a reminder of China’s ongoing real estate debt crisis, with implications that the debt risk could potentially spread beyond the private sector.

Decision to Extend Maturities

At the heart of Sino-Ocean’s proposal are four notes valued at 1.5 billion yuan, 1.3 billion yuan, 1.2 billion yuan, and 3 billion yuan, respectively. The company suggests pushing back the maturities of these notes by up to 30 months. This extension plan presents a strategic move on behalf of the company to manage the challenging financial landscape.

Proposed Repayment Plan

Sino-Ocean’s proposed repayment plan entails six installments beginning at the 15th month. This approach aims to provide a more feasible repayment timeline for the company while mitigating potential financial risks. The company plans to convene bondholder meetings later this month to vote on the proposal, which will then determine the future course of action.

Extension Proposals for Other Bonds

Moreover, Sino-Ocean is preparing to present similar extension proposals for its other outstanding yuan bonds within the same timeframe. This step marks another key element of the company’s overall strategy to manage its debt. As of now, the company has not issued a public comment on the matter, keeping the industry and investors in suspense.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

