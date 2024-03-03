Singapore Unit Trusts Face $998M Q4 Outflows; CPFIS Funds Rise Amidst Market Volatility

Following a fluctuating market trend, Singapore unit trusts have reported a significant shift with net outflows reaching $998 million in the last quarter of 2023, contrasting sharply with the net inflows recorded in the previous quarter. This financial movement coincides with the improved performance of funds under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS), which saw an uplift to 3.77% in the fourth quarter from a negative return previously.

Market Dynamics and Fund Flows

The final quarter of 2023 presented a challenging landscape for investors in Singapore. Equities experienced the largest net outflow among asset classes, totaling $432 million, followed by fixed-income assets which saw $204 million exiting. Meanwhile, money market funds, along with allocation and alternative funds, recorded net outflows of $150 million and $195 million respectively. In a surprising turn, convertibles saw a slight net inflow, suggesting a nuanced investor approach to risk management in uncertain times.

CPFIS Funds Show Resilience

Despite the broader market's outflows, the CPFIS funds demonstrated notable resilience. With an overall performance rise to 3.77% in the fourth quarter from a 2.28% negative return in the previous quarter, investors in these schemes saw a glimmer of hope. Over the 12 months ending in 2023, the returns averaged at 7.88%, with equity funds leading the way with 9.26% returns, followed by allocation funds and fixed-income funds which recorded average returns of 6.4% and 4.67%, respectively.

Outlook for 2024

Morningstar, in its report, expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for both stocks and bonds in the coming year. The financial analyst firm highlighted several key risks that could impact investors, including moderate valuations, a softening economy, and the potential for external shocks. Despite these challenges, there remains a guarded optimism for asset performance in 2024, underlining the importance of strategic investment choices in navigating the uncertainties of the financial markets.

As investors and financial analysts look ahead, the mixed results of the last quarter of 2023 serve as a reminder of the volatile nature of investment markets. While CPFIS funds have shown promising returns, the overall outflows from Singapore unit trusts underscore the cautious stance many are taking. As 2024 unfolds, the financial landscape will likely continue to evolve, influenced by global economic trends and local market dynamics.