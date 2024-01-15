Singapore Government to Disburse Assurance Package Payouts Amid Rising Inflation

In a concerted effort to counteract increasing inflation and mitigate the effects of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike, the Singapore government is set to disburse payments to roughly 2 million of its citizens as part of the Assurance Package payouts. These payments, scheduled for February, will be deposited into Central Provident Fund (CPF) MediSave accounts.

Assurance Package Payout Details

Under this initiative, Singaporean citizens aged 20 and below or 55 and above will receive a $150 top-up to their MediSave accounts by February 5. Moreover, approximately 850,000 Singaporeans aged 55 and above, specifically from lower-income backgrounds, will be beneficiaries of a payment ranging from $200 to $300. This additional payout is part of the Assurance Package Seniors’ Bonus.

To be eligible for this bonus, these seniors must be residing in properties with an annual value of up to $25,000 and meet certain criteria based on their income in 2021. This payout scheme forms part of a broader three-year plan, under which eligible seniors will receive a total of $600 to $900 and $450 in MediSave top-ups.

Payment Expeditions

For those citizens who have linked their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) to PayNow, the government will expedite their bonus payments, crediting them by February 5. For others, payments will be made via bank credit by February 13 or GovCash by February 23.

Additional Measures

Initially introduced during Budget 2022, the Ministry of Finance announced these measures as part of a larger plan to provide financial relief to citizens. In addition to the Assurance Package payouts, around 950,000 Singaporean households residing in Housing and Development Board (HDB) apartments will be eligible for U-Save rebates and Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) reimbursements starting in January 2024.

This forms part of the $1.1 billion Cost-of-Living Support Package, designed to alleviate monetary strain for lower- to middle-income families. The rebates are provided by the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) program and the Assurance Package (AP). Singapore citizens aged 55 and above will receive cash payments of $600 to $900 under the Assurance Package (AP) Seniors’ Bonus from 2023 to 2025. Eligible lower-income seniors will receive $200 to $300. Payments will be processed via bank transfer or GovCash.

The government has also announced a one-time AP Cash Special Payment in September 2023 to assist with rising inflation and cost of living concerns. Citizens can check their eligibility for these payouts on the official Assurance Package website using Singpass.