Singapore Edges Out Hong Kong, Retains Title as Asia's Premier Financial Hub: GFCI 2023

In a closely watched battle for supremacy in the financial world, Singapore has once again outshone Hong Kong to secure its position as Asia's leading financial centre, according to the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) report. This victory, albeit by a slender margin of just one point, underscores the city-state's enduring appeal and strategic initiatives that continue to attract global finance professionals and institutions. With both cities trailing behind the global leaders, New York and London, the race remains tight, with San Francisco rounding out the top five.

Steady as She Goes

The GFCI's 35th edition, a collaborative effort by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and Z/Yen Partners in London, evaluates 133 financial hubs across the globe. Despite minor fluctuations, the top 20 spots saw little movement, indicating a stable economic forecast across the world's leading economies. Notably, the report highlighted an average rating increase of 1.89 percent for Asia-Pacific centres, a testament to the region's growing influence and optimism in global finance.

Behind the Rankings

The methodology behind the GFCI rankings involves a dual-approach: a survey of financial sector professionals and a statistical model that scrutinizes quantitative data. This year's findings show that confidence in one's own financial centre is typically higher among local respondents. This sentiment is particularly strong in Singapore and Hong Kong, where professionals exhibit high confidence in their respective centres' future competitiveness. Such optimism is echoed by respondents from Western Europe and North America, who rated Asia-Pacific centres above the global average.

What This Means for Hong Kong

Despite narrowly missing the top spot in Asia, Hong Kong's performance remains robust, securing fourth place globally with a score of 741, just a point shy of Singapore's 742. The HKSAR Government has not taken this lightly, leveraging Hong Kong's unique position under the 'one country, two systems' framework to enhance its role in China's financial strategy. With new policy initiatives announced in the 2024-25 Budget, Hong Kong aims to further bridge its efficient market with a capable governance model, enhancing its attractiveness as a global financial node.

This year's GFCI report not only highlights the ongoing tussle for dominance between Singapore and Hong Kong but also sheds light on the broader dynamics of global financial centres. As these cities continue to evolve and adapt to the changing landscape of international finance, their rivalry underscores the vibrant competitiveness and resilience inherent in the world's leading financial hubs. With both cities poised for future growth, the global finance community watches eagerly to see how this rivalry unfolds in the years to come.