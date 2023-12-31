Singapore Boosts Financial Support to Households with Enhanced CDC Voucher Scheme

As the new year dawns, Singapore is set to continue its support for households through the Community Development Council (CDC) voucher scheme. Initiated in 2020, the CDC scheme is a targeted measure to alleviate the cost of living for residents and fuel the local economy. Come 2024, every household with at least one Singaporean citizen can look forward to S$500 worth of CDC vouchers – a significant increase from the previous allocation of S$300.

Boosting Local Economy

Designed to stimulate spending at local businesses, the CDC vouchers are accepted widely across a range of merchants. From food and beverage outlets to electronic shops and clinics, residents can utilize these vouchers to meet their daily needs. In 2024, out of the total S$500, S$100 is earmarked for spending at heartland merchants and hawkers, while another S$100 can be used at participating supermarkets, thereby ensuring a steady flow of customers to these establishments.

Claiming CDC Vouchers

The process for obtaining the 2024 vouchers has yet to be announced. However, in the past year, residents could claim their vouchers either in person or digitally via their SingPass account. To locate participating merchants, residents can simply visit the CDC Go Where website and enter their postal code for a customized list of businesses in their vicinity. The vouchers can be accessed either by printing QR codes or through direct mobile transactions. It is worth noting that during peak hours, mobile transactions might face temporary rejections.

Rules for Business Owners

Business owners interested in joining the CDC scheme as participating merchants can apply for registration. However, some restrictions apply, notably on the sale of certain items such as lottery products, alcohol, petrol, diesel, and cigarettes using the vouchers. These limitations ensure that the vouchers are used for essential goods and services, keeping in line with the objective of the scheme.

As Singaporeans gear up for a new year, the enhanced CDC voucher scheme promises to provide considerable relief to households while keeping local businesses vibrant. It is yet another testament to Singapore’s commitment to its citizens during challenging times, reflecting a broader vision of a resilient and inclusive economy.