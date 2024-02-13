As tax season barrels forward, businesses and service providers responsible for Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting are feeling the pressure with deadlines looming in just a few weeks. Amidst the chaos, TaxBandits, an e-file provider, emerges as a beacon of simplicity and security for employers and service providers needing to complete, distribute, and e-file ACA 1095-B/C Forms with the IRS and required states.

Advertisment

Navigating ACA Reporting with TaxBandits

Employers with 50 or more full-time and full-time equivalent employees face the daunting responsibility of offering health insurance coverage that meets the Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) requirements. Service providers must also adhere to this standard of quality and affordability. Compliance with ACA reporting requirements is critical, and employers and providers must file and distribute Form 1095-B and Form 1095-C to ensure they meet these obligations.

TaxBandits provides a user-friendly e-filing process with time-saving features and offers a bulk upload template, volume-based pricing, built-in form audits, state-filing only option, and recipient copy distribution solutions. The CEO of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, emphasized the efficiency of their e-filing and distribution process, stating, "Our platform allows employers to meet IRS deadlines seamlessly, providing them with peace of mind during this stressful time."

Advertisment

The Monthly Measurement Method vs. The Look-Back Measurement Method

Understanding the two methods for determining full-time employees (FTEs) under the ACA is crucial for employers: the monthly measurement method (MMM) and the look-back measurement method (LBMM). The MMM assesses an employee's status each calendar month, while the LBMM uses a "look-back" period to determine an employee's status for a future "stability" period.

Accurately applying the ACA measurement method used by an employer is essential to avoid potential risks and penalties associated with incorrect ACA reporting. Employers using the LBMM who do not wish to continue coverage for ongoing employees who move to part-time positions mid-year must provide guidance to ensure compliance.

Advertisment

Meeting the Recipient Copy Distribution Deadline

Employers and service providers have until March 1, 2024, to meet the recipient copy distribution deadline. TaxBandits offers simplified options for meeting this deadline, including mailing recipient copies on the filer's behalf. By utilizing TaxBandits' services, employers and providers can rest easy knowing their ACA reporting and e-filing needs are in capable hands.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of ACA reporting, TaxBandits offers a much-needed solution for employers and service providers seeking simplicity, security, and accuracy in their e-filing process. The clock is ticking, and with TaxBandits on their side, businesses can face the ACA reporting deadlines with confidence.