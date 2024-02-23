Sime Darby Property Sets Sights on Prosperous 2024: Aiming for RM3 Billion in Sales with a Diverse Development Portfolio

Malaysia's Sime Darby Property Bhd stands on the threshold of what could be a watershed year. With the dual tailwinds of easing interest rates in major economies and a stable labor market, the company is positioning itself to capitalize on these favorable conditions. At the heart of their strategy is an ambitious sales target and a diversified development pipeline aimed at reshaping the landscape of Malaysian real estate.

Advertisment

A Year of Optimism and Growth

During a recent media briefing on the company's FY 2023 results, Group Managing Director Datuk Azmir Merican outlined a vision for 2024 that is both bold and optimistic. With an eye on the gradual easing of interest rates in the United States and United Kingdom, Merican highlighted the potential for improved home affordability and a subsequent uptick in property demand. Sime Darby Property is not merely reacting to these developments but is proactively setting a course for success with plans to launch properties worth RM3.9 billion in total gross development value (GDV).

The company’s strategy is underpinned by a diversified portfolio that spans industrial, residential landed, and high-rise properties. This approach not only hedges against market volatility but also caters to a wide range of consumer preferences. Further bolstering its growth prospects is the upcoming opening of the Elmina Lakeside Mall in Selangor, a project that exemplifies Sime Darby Property's foray into retail and placemaking components.

Advertisment

Maintaining Strong Financial Health

Despite potential headwinds such as material price fluctuations, Sime Darby Property is aiming to maintain a gross profit margin of 20-25%. This target is supported by a robust unbilled sales backlog of RM3.6 billion as of December 31, 2023, promising healthy earnings visibility for the next three years. The company's financial discipline is further demonstrated by its conservative net gearing ratio, standing at 23% according to recent disclosures.

For the first quarter of FY2024, the group plans to launch 532 units with a GDV of RM954.1 million, a clear indicator of its aggressive growth strategy. This momentum is part of a broader ambition to not only meet but exceed a sales target of RM3.0 billion, a goal that reflects both confidence and commitment to shareholders and customers alike.