Simbisa Brands to Open 27 New Outlets in 2024, Expanding African Footprint Amid Subdued Customer Growth

Simbisa Brands, a prominent African fast-food chain, has unveiled plans to significantly expand its presence by launching 27 new outlets in the 2024 financial year, aiming to boost its total to 47. This ambitious expansion comes even as the company reports a modest 1 percent increase in customer count in the first half of FY 2024 compared to the previous year. The interim financial statement for the period ending December 31, 2023, highlighted by chairman Mr. Addington Chinake, reflects a nuanced strategy to navigate a challenging market landscape.
Strategic Expansion Amidst Economic Headwinds
Simbisa Brands has demonstrated resilience and strategic foresight by opening 31 new counters from December 31, 2022, to December 31, 2023, 20 of which were inaugurated in the first half of the reviewed fiscal year. These new outlets are part of a broader strategy to invigorate revenue through increased average spend per customer, which saw a 9 percent rise, and through the rollout of new stores. Despite the subdued growth in customer counts, attributed to the challenging operating environment impacting consumer disposable incomes, Simbisa Brands has managed to achieve a 10 percent revenue growth for the period under review.
Leveraging Economies of Scale and Expanding Delivery Services
To mitigate the inflationary pressures on gross profit and operating margins, Simbisa's management has been leveraging the brand's economies of scale. This includes negotiating competitive prices from suppliers and service providers, engaging landlords for favorable rental agreements, and aligning staff numbers with shop size to manage costs effectively. Furthermore, the group is focusing on increasing revenue from delivery channels, which saw a significant 24 percent increase in Zimbabwe during the first half of FY 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The expansion of stores offering delivery services aims to widen geographical reach and cater to more customers.
Enhancing Brand Visibility and Customer Service
In a move to boost brand visibility and drive delivery sales growth, Simbisa Brands launched new Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn apps in January 2024, with plans to roll out additional brand apps for Rocomamas, Ocean Basket, and Spur in the second half of FY 2024. These apps will feature exclusive in-app promotions. An intensive marketing plan is set to be implemented, focusing on new and existing promotions and value offerings to counteract the decline in customer spending power without compromising gross profit margins. The company remains committed to refining product quality and improving customer service through continuous training, new product development, and enhanced compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.
Simbisa Brands' extensive footprint across Africa, with outlets in Zimbabwe and ten other African countries, underscores its position as a leading force in the continent's fast-food industry. The planned expansion and strategic initiatives signal Simbisa's determination to grow its market share and strengthen its brand amidst ongoing economic challenges.