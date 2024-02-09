SilverCrest Metals Inc. Fairly Priced, According to DCF Model Analysis

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) finds itself in the spotlight as a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model analysis suggests its stock price, as of February, is hovering around fair value. This valuation method calculates a company's intrinsic value based on estimated future cash flows, discounted to their present worth.

The DCF Model: A Two-Stage Growth Approach

A two-stage growth model forms the basis of this valuation, taking into account an initial higher growth rate followed by a stable growth rate. The present value of the projected 10-year cash flows amounts to US$333 million. The terminal value, representing cash flow beyond the first stage, is calculated using a conservative growth rate.

When these cash flows and the discounted terminal value are combined, the total equity value stands at US$785 million. Dividing this total by the number of shares outstanding results in an intrinsic value per share that mirrors the current share price of CA$7.5.

The Magic Number: 7.1% Discount Rate

The DCF model employs a discount rate of 7.1%, derived from a levered beta of 1.104, indicating the stock's volatility relative to the market. However, it's essential to remember that this model is not infallible and should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

The model's sensitivity to inputs like the discount rate and actual cash flows, along with its inability to account for industry cyclicality or future capital requirements, underscores the need for investors to consider additional factors when evaluating a company's potential.

Beyond the figures, a SWOT analysis reveals SilverCrest Metals Inc.'s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Its strong cash position, experienced management team, and diversified project portfolio are significant strengths.

However, the company faces challenges such as regulatory risks, geopolitical tensions, and operational risks. Opportunities lie in the increasing demand for silver and the potential for new discoveries, while threats include fluctuating metal prices and intensifying competition.