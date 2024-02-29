SilverBow Resources Triumphs in 2023: Strong Results, Strategic Acquisitions Set Stage for Prosperous 2024

SilverBow Resources has unveiled its financial and operational achievements for 2023, marking a significant year of growth, efficiency improvements, and strategic acquisitions, particularly in South Texas, that have positioned the company for a robust outlook in 2024. With an unwavering focus on capital discipline and operational excellence, SilverBow has not only doubled its oil production but also achieved record levels of free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. These accomplishments underscore the company's successful strategy and commitment to shareholder value.

Strategic Acquisitions and Portfolio Expansion

In 2023, SilverBow Resources made a notable stride with its largest acquisition to date in South Texas, becoming the largest public pure play Eagle Ford operator. This move has significantly enhanced SilverBow's scale and operational platform, unlocking synergies and driving value creation. With over 220,000 net acres and a decade of high-return drilling opportunities, the company boasts a competitive edge characterized by its low-cost structure and proximity to premium markets. These strategic efforts have solidified SilverBow's position as a leader in efficiency and margins among its peers.

Operational Excellence and Cost Efficiency

SilverBow's operational achievements in 2023 have been remarkable, with a 20% year-over-year decrease in drilling and completion costs per foot in the fourth quarter alone. This efficiency gain, coupled with faster drilling and completion times, has allowed the company to deliver wells 10% below planned costs. Such operational excellence not only highlights SilverBow's capability to adapt and innovate but also reinforces its commitment to generating sustainable value through cost leadership and enhanced margins.

2024 Outlook: Focused on Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Strength

Looking ahead to 2024, SilverBow Resources is strategically aligning its operations to maximize free cash flow and strengthen its balance sheet amid a challenging natural gas market. By reducing gas-directed capital investments by nearly 15% and focusing on oil and liquids, SilverBow aims to leverage its advantaged portfolio and operational efficiencies for financial resilience. The company's proactive steps, including significant debt reduction and a disciplined capital allocation approach, reflect its confidence in navigating market uncertainties and capitalizing on future growth opportunities.