Business

Silver Faces Downward Pressure Amidst Market Volatility

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, Silver, colloquially known as XAG/USD, has recorded a fourth consecutive day of selling pressure, dropping to a three-week low, and falling beneath the mid-$23.00s during Wednesday’s European session. The slump led to a confirmed breach of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, a metric calculated on the recent rise from $22.51 to $24.61. This breach signals a potential for further decline in the Silver market.

Falling Momentum, Rising Concerns

Technical indicators across both daily and hourly charts reveal a negative momentum, advocating a bias towards a downward trend. However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the precious metal. Analysts predict potential support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level, around the $23.30 mark. Further support might be found in the $23.15 zone, bolstered by a multi-month-old ascending trend-line, and the psychological $23.00 marker.

Breaking the $23.00 Barrier

If the $23.00 mark is broken decisively, it could catalyze a more significant sell-off towards the mid-$22.00s – December’s monthly low – and even further to $22.25 and the $22.00 mark. On the flip side, a recovery beyond the $23.55 level could provide a selling opportunity ahead of reaching the 38.2% Fibonacci level near $23.75-$23.80. A sustained move towards the $24.00 mark could signal an end to the corrective decline, potentially stimulating prices towards the $24.60 vicinity, and perhaps even the $25.00 psychological threshold.

Industrial Demand Vs. Total Demand

Silver finds itself in a paradoxical position at the start of 2024. Despite industrial demand growing, total demand fell 10% in 2023, with prices remaining around the $23 per ounce mark. The deficit remains high due to the decrease in demand from jewelry, silverware, and physical investment sectors following record highs in 2022. With challenges in mining production, funding, and permitting, supply is unlikely to meet demand in the coming year. Despite this, long-term demand is projected to trend upward, with a forecasted total demand growth of 42% between now and 2033.

Business Economy Finance
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

