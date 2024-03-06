Sila Realty Trust Bolsters Portfolio and Financial Health in 2023: Key Acquisitions and Debt Strategies

Sila Realty Trust Inc., a Tampa-based real estate investment trust (REIT), today unveiled its operational achievements for the fourth quarter and the full year ending December 31, 2023. Under the leadership of President and CEO Michael Seton, the company has navigated a year marked by strategic acquisitions and robust financial management, leading to significant portfolio growth and balance sheet enhancements.

Advertisment

Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Throughout 2023, Sila Realty Trust remained dedicated to its rigorous balance sheet management while actively seeking acquisitions with strong, creditworthy tenancy. This approach resulted in the addition of two Class A medical outpatient buildings to its portfolio, alongside the strategic disposal of non-core assets. Notably, the company sold its largest acute care hospital at an attractive price, a move that enabled the repayment of all variable rate debt, thereby fortifying its balance sheet. These transactions underscore Sila Realty Trust's commitment to enhancing its diverse property portfolio amidst a challenging economic landscape marked by rising interest rates.

Financial Resilience and Growth

Advertisment

The company's financial performance highlights include a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), reflecting the resilience of its property income streams. With a conservative leverage and dividend payout profile, Sila Realty Trust is well-positioned to maximize shareholder value through strategic acquisitions. Additionally, the company's total principal debt stood at $525.0 million as of December 31, 2023, with a net debt leverage ratio of approximately 16.1%. Its strong liquidity position, with around $702.0 million available, further bolsters its capacity for future growth.

Looking Ahead: Public Market Aspirations

As Sila Realty Trust looks to the future, its aspirations of pursuing a public market listing on a national exchange remain a primary focus, contingent on favorable financial market conditions. This strategic move is anticipated to unlock further value for shareholders and enable the company to capitalize on additional growth opportunities within the healthcare sector. With a portfolio comprising 131 real estate properties and two undeveloped land parcels across the United States, Sila Realty Trust is poised to continue its trajectory of strategic growth and financial stability in the dynamic healthcare real estate market.

As Sila Realty Trust Inc. navigates the evolving economic landscape, its strategic acquisitions, diligent balance sheet management, and ambitious public market aspirations underscore its commitment to shareholder value and portfolio enhancement. With a solid foundation in place, the company is set to capitalize on the growing and resilient healthcare sector, positioning itself for continued success in the years to come.