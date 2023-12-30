en English
Business

Significant Uptick in Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Testament to Economic Resilience

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:29 am EST


In a testament to economic resilience, the foreign exchange reserves of a country witnessed a significant surge in the week ending December 22. The total reserves saw an uptick of $4.45 billion, landing at an impressive $620.44 billion. The main contributor to this leap was the increase in Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a crucial component of the overall reserves, which rose by $4.7 billion, culminating at $549.75 billion.

Monetary Tightening and Reserve Buildup

The central bank of Türkiye, for instance, plans to maintain its reserve buildup strategy in 2024 after reaching a record of $145.5 billion in total reserves as of December 22. The rise is attributed to monetary tightening and simplification of the macro-prudential framework. The bank also intends to conduct swaps with banks to support liquidity management, and increase the share of lira deposits in the banking system.

Impact on Financial Markets and Investment Climate

The accumulation of FCAs generally originates from the purchases and sales of foreign exchange by the central bank, revenues from exports of goods and services, and foreign investments. The reported surge in total reserves and FCAs indicates a strengthening economic fortitude, which could potentially have a positive impact on the country’s financial markets and investment climate. The reserves are now just $25 billion off the peak reached in October 2021.

Economic Stability and Future Prospects

Forex data for the week commencing December 22 underlines the importance of these reserves as a crucial indicator of economic stability. They can influence currency value and provide a buffer against financial crises. The consistent rise in India’s foreign exchange reserves, reaching a remarkable 21-month high of $620.44 billion as of December 22, is a case in point. The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye also plans to continue bolstering its international foreign currency reserves in 2024 as part of its monetary policy report, further emphasizing the significance of these reserves.

Business Economy Finance
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

