Significant Stock Price Change for Gamida Cell Ltd on December 29, 2024

On December 29, 2024, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) marked a significant change in its stock price, opening at $0.45— a 2.64% jump from the previous session. The stock demonstrated considerable volatility throughout the day, reaching a high of $0.478 and plummeting to a low of $0.3919, eventually closing at $0.40.

Yearly Stock Performance

The past 52 weeks have seen the stock fluctuating between $0.22 and $2.51, showcasing the company’s resilience amidst market challenges. Gamida Cell Ltd, a company employing 146 individuals, boasts an outstanding track record of an average annual earnings per share growth of 37.90%. With $132.64 million in outstanding shares and a float of $120.05 million, the firm has a solid footing in the financial landscape.

Ownership and Fiscal Report

Insider ownership of the company stands at 9.49%, whereas institutional ownership is recorded at 31.25%. The third-quarter fiscal report for 2023 revealed an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.01, surpassing expectations by $0.16 and reflecting a return on equity of -442.03. Analysts are predicting an EPS of -$0.13 for the current fiscal year and a promising increase to 37.90% in the subsequent fiscal year.

Financial Indicators

The company’s financial indicators present an interesting picture. The quick ratio of 3.20 and price to sales ratio of 81.70 suggest a stable financial state. The trailing twelve-month diluted EPS stands at -0.90. The stock volume has shown an upward trend, with a 5-day average of 4.96 million compared to the year-to-date volume of 2.51 million.

Despite facing significant volatility, with a historical rate of 119.81% over the past 14 days, Gamida Cell Ltd’s stock remains resilient. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average rests at $0.4691, while the 200-day Moving Average is pegged at $1.1823. Both resistance and support levels have been identified, which could significantly impact future stock movement.

With a market capitalization of $54.74 million, sales totaling 0 K, and a net income of -79,380 K, Gamida Cell Ltd continues to be a noteworthy player in the financial markets.