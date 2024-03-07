Sigma Broking Enhances Trade Processing with FIA Tech's Atlantis Platform Integration

Sigma Broking has embarked on a strategic partnership with FIA Tech, leveraging the latter's Atlantis platform to enhance its trade processing capabilities. This collaboration aims to simplify brokerage fee calculations, invoicing, and payments, marking a significant shift towards operational efficiency and client satisfaction in the brokerage sector. Gary Pettit, CEO of Sigma Broking, underscores the partnership's focus on facilitating ease of business for clients and streamlining processes with counterparties. Erin Kairys of FIA Tech highlights Atlantis's role as a global standard in brokerage payment, processing over 170 million trades annually.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Efficiency

The collaboration between Sigma Broking and FIA Tech represents a forward-thinking approach to trade processing within the brokerage industry. By integrating FIA Tech's Atlantis platform, Sigma aims to automate and simplify the settlement of brokerage fees, a move that is anticipated to significantly reduce manual errors and operational costs. This partnership not only streamlines Sigma's internal processes but also promises enhanced service delivery to its clients, with many already being onboarded to the platform.

Impact on the Brokerage Sector

Advertisment

The adoption of FIA Tech's Atlantis platform by Sigma Broking signals a broader industry trend towards digital transformation and automation. By facilitating more efficient execution of give-up agreements and brokerage fee settlements, the partnership sets a new standard in operational efficiency. For the brokerage sector, this could mean a shift towards more transparent, fast, and error-free processes, ultimately benefiting the end clients through better service and potentially lower costs.

Future Implications and Industry Adoption

This strategic partnership may encourage other firms within the brokerage industry to consider how they can leverage technology to enhance their operational efficiencies and client services. The success of the Sigma Broking and FIA Tech collaboration could serve as a case study for the benefits of embracing digital platforms like Atlantis. As more firms adopt these technologies, the industry could see a significant transformation in how trade processing and brokerage fee settlements are managed, setting new benchmarks for performance and client satisfaction.

The partnership between Sigma Broking and FIA Tech exemplifies the potential of technological innovation to redefine industry norms and improve client experiences. As Sigma Broking integrates the Atlantis platform to streamline its trade processing and brokerage fee settlements, it not only sets itself apart as a leader in operational efficiency but also challenges the broader brokerage industry to evolve. This collaboration may well mark the beginning of a new era in brokerage services, where technology drives efficiency, accuracy, and client satisfaction to new heights.