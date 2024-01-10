en English
Business

Side Gigs with Substantial Returns: A Guide to Earning Extra Income

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
In the race against time and financial constraints, side gigs have emerged as a viable solution for many to supplement their income. These opportunities not only offer financial liberty but also a chance to leverage personal skills and interests. From walking dogs to hosting Airbnb units, the potential for monetary gains without a substantial time commitment is substantial.

Discovering Lucrative Side Gigs

Platforms like Rover provide a practical option for those who enjoy the company of furry friends. By dedicating just an hour, four times a week, for dog walks, one can earn approximately $560 monthly. TaskRabbit, another platform, offers opportunities to perform odd jobs such as helping with moving or assembling furniture. With this venture, dedicating two hours of work twice a week could lead to an additional $960 monthly.

Airbnb Hosting and Freelancing

The realm of side gigs extends to the booming hospitality industry, where hosting an Airbnb unit can serve as a lucrative side hustle. With an initial setup and minimal ongoing effort if cleaning is outsourced, this venture can yield at least $100 per night. Freelance writing and graphic design are other avenues where dedicating a few hours weekly can lead to substantial earnings. Freelance writers can earn $720 monthly, while graphic designers can make around $640 monthly.

Passive Income with Etsy

Selling digital printables on Etsy represents a unique passive income stream. The initial efforts put into SEO and product creation can lead to significant earnings over time. Some sellers have made up to $16,000 off a single item, proving the potential of this platform. These side gigs not only offer flexibility in scheduling but also allow individuals to capitalize on their skills and interests to generate an extra $500 or more each month.

Business Finance Lifestyle
