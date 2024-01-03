en English
Business

Shree Cements Ltd. Stock Edges Up Amid Falling Market

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Shree Cements Ltd. Stock Edges Up Amid Falling Market

Shree Cements Ltd. witnessed a marginal uptick in its stock price on Wednesday with shares edging up by 0.45% to stand at Rs 28205.55 as of 11:31 AM IST. This occurred even as the broader market index Nifty receded by 47.3 points. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered around 55.34, generally recognized as a neutral market stance.

A Look at the Company’s Trading Range

The company’s 52-week trading range is characterized by a low of Rs 21433.25 and a peak of Rs 29249.1, with a market capitalization of Rs 101767.73 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The trading activity for the day was relatively subdued, with only 95 shares exchanging hands.

Valuation and Financial Performance

The stock’s valuation, denoted by a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.71 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 5.07, reflected a return on equity (ROE) of 6.81%. Financial performance figures for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, signaled a dip in consolidated sales by 17.5% year-over-year. However, there was a substantial growth in net profit by 143.58% year-over-year, standing at Rs 446.63 crore.

Understanding the Role of the RSI

The RSI, a momentum oscillator, is used as an indicator to detect overbought or oversold market conditions. It’s crucial for investors to understand that the RSI should be incorporated with other analytical tools for trading decisions rather than solely depending on it.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

