ShopFully Acquires Ofertia, Expanding Reach in Spain and Adding 4M Potential Customers

ShopFully, a leader in connecting online consumers with physical retail offers, has recently acquired Spanish marketplace Ofertia, marking a significant expansion in its service offerings and customer base. This strategic acquisition, finalized in May 2023, not only solidifies ShopFully's presence in Spain but also integrates four million potential customers into its ecosystem. Stefano Portu, ShopFully's CEO, expressed excitement over this merger, emphasizing the enhanced value it brings to retailers and consumers by bridging the gap between online browsing and in-store purchasing.

Strategic Expansion in Spain

ShopFully's decision to purchase Ofertia follows its 2022 acquisition of Tiendeo, another key player in Spain's digital marketing landscape. This move is part of ShopFully's ongoing commitment to the Spanish market, aiming to leverage Ofertia's extensive network of retail offers and promotions. With a portfolio that now includes over 500 retail partners and reaches an audience of 200 million across 25 countries, ShopFully is strategically positioned to drive significant online traffic to physical stores, supporting retailers in their digital transformation endeavors.

Enhancing Digital Marketing Capabilities

The integration of Ofertia into ShopFully's suite of marketplaces is expected to provide a comprehensive platform for retailers to connect with consumers at every stage of the purchasing journey. From initial research to the final in-store experience, ShopFully offers a unique proposition that combines hyperlocal marketing intelligence with a broad digital reach. The company's success in increasing flyer readership for Italian hypermarket chain Il Gigante showcases the effectiveness of its approach to driving in-store sales through digital channels.

Financial Growth and Future Prospects

Under the ownership of Germany's Media Central Group since May 2023, ShopFully has demonstrated robust financial performance, closing 2022 with a turnover of €54.8 million, an EBITDA of €10.5 million, and a net profit of €11.6 million. This acquisition is poised to further enhance ShopFully's market position, offering new opportunities for growth and innovation in the evolving landscape of retail digital marketing. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, ShopFully is set to continue its trajectory of success, providing valuable solutions for retailers and consumers alike.

As ShopFully integrates Ofertia into its expansive network, the implications for the retail industry are profound. Retailers will have access to a more comprehensive suite of digital marketing tools, enabling them to reach a wider audience and drive more in-store sales. For consumers, the merger means more streamlined access to offers and promotions, enriching the shopping experience. This strategic move by ShopFully not only reinforces its commitment to the Spanish market but also sets a new standard for connecting online research with offline purchasing, heralding a new era in retail digital transformation.