Business

Shift in Stamp Duty Charges Timing for Irish Credit Card Holders; Revolut Launches Credit Card Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:47 am EST
Shift in Stamp Duty Charges Timing for Irish Credit Card Holders; Revolut Launches Credit Card Service

In a significant shift, Ireland’s credit card holders are set to experience a change in the timing of their stamp duty charges. Traditionally levied in April, the duty will now be collected at the conclusion of December, aligning the charging period with the calendar year.

This modification, which comes with a temporary reduction in the fee from €30 to €22.50, has been communicated to customers by Permanent TSB. From January 1 onwards, the fee will revert to its original €30. It’s important to note that this change only applies to credit card holders, not debit card users, who shoulder a separate stamp duty charge for each ATM withdrawal.

Modernization Efforts Underway

As per the Department of Finance, these modifications are part of a broader modernization drive, encompassing upgrades to IT systems.

Besides the operational changes, the department is also working on initiatives to foster greater transparency and convenience for customers, and to streamline processes for financial institutions.

Revolut Throws Down the Gauntlet

Adding to the evolving landscape, online payments application Revolut has launched a credit card service in Ireland.

This move poses a significant challenge to traditional banking establishments, with Revolut offering an enticing 1% cashback on purchases for the initial three months.

Awareness Gap Persists

However, amidst this evolving financial landscape, a survey conducted by the Irish League of Credit Unions has revealed a concerning lack of awareness among many Irish credit card users.

A significant segment of users is underestimating the interest they pay, with some even unaware that they incur interest charges if their balance isn’t cleared monthly. This points to a dire need for increased financial literacy and transparency in credit card operations.

