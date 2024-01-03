Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips by 11.35% in 24 Hours Amidst Increased Volatility

The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has experienced a steep drop in its value, plunging by 11.35% over the past 24 hours to a value of $0.0000094. This fall is part of a continuing downward trend observed over the previous week, with SHIB’s price diminishing by 14.0%, from $0.000011 to its present value.

Analysis of Price Movement and Volatility

The analysis of SHIB’s price movement, including the application of Bollinger Bands, indicates that the currency’s price fluctuations have been exceptionally volatile. The widening of these bands signifies an escalation in volatility. In line with this, Shiba Inu has seen a striking surge in trading volume, rocketing by 145.0% over the past week.

Changes in Circulating Supply

The circulating supply of SHIB has also seen an increase of 1.53%, bringing the total number of tokens to a staggering 589.29 trillion. As a result, the market capitalization for Shiba Inu currently stands at a hefty $5.58 billion, positioning the cryptocurrency at the 19th rank in the market cap listings.

The Bigger Picture

Despite the recent declines, the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has demonstrated a remarkable ability to attract investor attention and generate significant trading volumes. As the crypto market continues to evolve, the performance of currencies like SHIB will be of great interest to traders, investors, and market analysts around the world.