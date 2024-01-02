Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs

Shell plc, the multinational oil and gas giant, has unveiled to the public the acquisition of dividend shares by its Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs). This acquisition follows the payment of the interim dividend on December 20, 2023, for the third quarter of the same year. The dividend shares are supplemental to shares previously delivered to the PDMRs through their annual bonuses and vested shares from employee share plans, all of which are held in a Share Plan Account.

Details of the Transactions

The transactions took place on December 27, 2023, with PDMRs acquiring dividend shares in varying volumes and prices, in both EUR and GBP currencies. This move signifies a strategic step in the company’s internal financial management, providing additional financial benefits to its PDMRs, reaffirming their role in the company’s ongoing success.

Access to Information

Detailed information regarding these transactions can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company has made these documents accessible on its website, ensuring transparency and adherence to corporate governance standards.

Regulatory Compliance

In addition to the aforementioned details, Shell plc has provided Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR involved in the transactions. These forms encompass additional regulated information required by the laws of the Member States where Shell operates, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance across its global operations.