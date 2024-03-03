Shattering Glass Ceilings: Top Female Fund Managers Excel in Asset Management

In recognition of International Women's Day, the asset-management industry celebrates the achievements of female fund managers who have overcome significant barriers to excel in a field where they remain a minority. Despite the industry's slow shift from the emphasis on star managers, Morningstar analysts have spotlighted several lead female portfolio managers and all-female teams in the United States with High or Above Average People Pillar ratings, demonstrating superior skill compared to their peers.

Advertisment

Trailblazers in the Industry

Jean Hynes stands out not only as a portfolio manager but also as the first female CEO of Wellington Management Company, showcasing her diverse talents in both leadership and investment management. Under her stewardship, the Vanguard Health Care VGHAX fund has seen remarkable success, with a 12.8% annualized gain since she took the helm in 2013, surpassing both its benchmark and a majority of competitors in its category.

Janet Rilling, with 28 years of investment experience, has made a name for herself at Allspring and its predecessor, Wells Fargo Asset Management. As head of the plus fixed-income team, she has led the Allspring Core Plus Bond STYJX to outperform 90% of its peers on a total-return basis, highlighting her balanced and insightful investment approach.

Advertisment

Hilda Applbaum's tenure as the principal investment officer on the American Funds Income Fund of America RIDGX exemplifies her commitment to achieving a mix of income and capital appreciation. Her management has enabled the fund to compete strongly within its category, outpacing 69% of peers and demonstrating the value of her experience and strategy.

Recognition and Ratings

Morningstar's acknowledgment of these women's accomplishments underscores the importance of diversity and skill in fund management. The ratings not only reflect the success of individual funds but also highlight the broader impact of female leadership in the finance industry. This recognition serves as a call to action for increased representation and equality in the sector.

Advertisment

A Growing Legacy

The achievements of Hynes, Rilling, and Applbaum, among others, pave the way for future generations of female fund managers. Their success stories are a testament to their expertise, resilience, and the potential for more inclusive leadership in finance. As the industry continues to evolve, these women set a benchmark for excellence and inspire a more diverse cohort of leaders.

The list of US funds managed by either a sole female manager or an all-female team that have received Above Average or High People Pillar ratings from Morningstar analysts is not just a roster of top performers but a beacon for change in the asset-management industry. These women, earning Morningstar's top grades, exemplify the progress and potential of female leadership in finance, making them essential figures on investors' watchlists.