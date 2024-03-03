Sharp Decline in Beneficiaries of Goa's CM Rozgar Yojana Loan Scheme in 2022-23

Panaji's Chief Minister Rozgar Yojana (CMRY), a flagship loan scheme aimed at fostering self-employment among locals, has seen a significant drop in the number of beneficiaries in 2022-23, according to the Goa economic survey 2023-24. Despite offering attractive interest rates, demand for the scheme has fallen for four consecutive years, with applications dwindling further in 2023. This downturn reflects broader challenges in promoting self-employment initiatives in the region.

Background and Decline

Initiated in 2001, the CMRY was designed to tackle unemployment by encouraging Goans aged 18-45 to start their own businesses. It provided an easily accessible financial avenue compared to traditional banking loans, requiring less documentation and collateral. However, the scheme's portfolio has plummeted from a peak of '21 crore in 2019-20 to just '2.9 crore in 2023-24. This sharp decrease in participation, nearly 50% in the last year alone, highlights significant hurdles in achieving its self-employment objectives.

Impact of the Pandemic and Policy Adjustments

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the CMRY, leading to a decrease in loan availing and an increase in loan defaults. In response, the scheme underwent revisions to attract more applicants. These changes included expanding the age eligibility to 50 years and removing the income limit, alongside increasing the loan limit for professionals and technically qualified persons to Rs 25 lakh. Despite these efforts and the introduction of a generous interest rate rebate for women and physically challenged beneficiaries, the scheme's uptake has not recovered.

Looking Forward

As the only profit-making corporation in Goa, with a profit of Rs.62.35 crore in 2022-23, the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) faces the challenge of reviving interest in the CMRY loan scheme. The adjustments made to the scheme aim to broaden its appeal and accessibility, yet the continuous decline in beneficiaries underscores the need for further strategic interventions. The future of the CMRY and its capacity to contribute to local employment and entrepreneurship remains uncertain, prompting a reevaluation of its structure and promotion strategies.