Business

Shareholders Vs. Stakeholders: How Their Roles and Priorities Impact Company Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
In the intricate web of business, two entities prominently emerge, shareholders and stakeholders. Both are critical to a company’s success, yet their roles, interests, and impacts significantly differ. Shareholders, a subset of stakeholders, own the company’s stock, and their success is directly tethered to the company’s performance. Stakeholders, however, form a broader spectrum, encompassing employees, suppliers, vendors, customers, the local community, and even government entities that profit from the company’s taxes.

Shareholders: The Financial Pillars

Shareholders are primarily fixated on financial returns. Their influence, exercised through voting rights, can significantly sway company decisions. They are often more attuned to short-term financial performance, as demonstrated by immediate reactions to negative press impacting share prices. There is, however, a singular focus: profit maximization, a central tenet of the Shareholder Theory.

Stakeholders: The Comprehensive Guardians

Stakeholders, on the other hand, often prioritize the long-term success and stability of the company. Their interests and welfare extend beyond financial metrics, as their relationships with the company are intertwined. Employees and suppliers, for instance, share a more intricate, durable bond with the company, and their commitment often transcends mere financial considerations. This broader perspective is encapsulated within the Stakeholder Theory, which advocates for the prioritization of stakeholders’ interests.

Implications on Company Performance

The contrasting priorities between shareholders and stakeholders reflect distinctly on company performance. Outsourcing, as an example, often results in a short-term boost in firm performance, reducing variability and costs, increasing flexibility for innovation, and freeing key resources. This is more likely to appeal to shareholders, who are primarily concerned with immediate financial benefits. However, the long-term implications of outsourcing, particularly international outsourcing, may be less favorable for stakeholders, such as employees who face potential job loss.

Another aspect that significantly impacts company performance is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Companies that prioritize CSR often witness a positive impact on their financial performance, aligning with the interests of both shareholders and stakeholders. However, stakeholders are likely to value the less tangible benefits of CSR, such as improved community relations and a positive company image, more than shareholders.

The advent of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI tools also influences company performance. While projections suggest significant increases in corporate profits and employee productivity, the potential for producing convincing falsities calls for caution. Stakeholders, particularly employees, may face long-term negative effects if these tools are adopted without careful consideration.

Finally, digital transformation (DT) has emerged as a significant influence on company performance, particularly on ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) performance. While DT can significantly reduce ESG, it can also promote green development and propel the process of a circular economy, aligning with the broader interests of stakeholders.

