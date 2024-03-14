Shareholders Challenge KKR's $255M Bid for mdf commerce, Claiming Offer Too Low

Several investors of Montreal's mdf commerce inc. have voiced strong opposition against Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP's acquisition bid, arguing that the $5.80-per-share offer significantly undervalues the company. Notable dissenters include Lester Asset Management, Epic Capital Management, and private investor Alan Pasnik, all advocating for a valuation closer to $8 per share. Despite unanimous backing from mdf's board and major stakeholder Long Path Partners, pivotal shareholders Investissement Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ remain on the fence about the proposed deal, which necessitates a 67% shareholder approval to proceed.