Shareholders Approve Freeline Therapeutics Acquisition by Syncona Portfolio Limited

In a significant development for the pharmaceutical industry, shareholders of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc have given their nod to the acquisition by Syncona Portfolio Limited. This move is set to bolster Syncona's portfolio and broaden its offerings.

Shareholders Greenlight Freeline Acquisition

In a decisive turn for the future of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, its shareholders have approved the acquisition by Syncona Portfolio Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Syncona Ltd. The approval was granted for $6.50 per American Depositary Share (ADS) in cash.

A Strategic Move Expected to Take Effect on February 20, 2024

The acquisition, a strategic move that promises to reshape the pharmaceutical landscape, is expected to become effective on February 20, 2024. This timeline is contingent on several conditions, including sanction by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies, and satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.

Freeline's Focus and the Last Day of Trading on Nasdaq

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, the company at the heart of this acquisition, is focused on developing transformative gene therapies for chronic debilitating diseases. Its lead candidate, FLT201, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Gaucher disease type 1. The last day of trading in the ADSs on Nasdaq is expected to be February 16, 2024.

