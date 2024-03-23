Sham Investment Schemes Persist Despite Warnings: Investors Beware

Despite ongoing efforts by regulators and finance experts to raise awareness, sham investment schemes continue to ensnare unsuspecting investors with promises of 'attractive' returns. The most recent case involves Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Ambar Dalal, who vanished after failing to deliver promised monthly returns of 1.5-1.8 percent to his investors, sparking a police investigation.

Understanding the Trap

Investment scams, offering unrealistic returns, exploit the financial aspirations and trust of individuals. Experts emphasize the importance of verifying the credentials of financial advisors and the legitimacy of investment opportunities. Regulatory bodies like SEBI and AMFI provide databases to check the registration of financial advisors and mutual fund distributors, aiming to protect investors from unauthorized and potentially fraudulent entities.

Choosing Regulated Investments

Financial advisors recommend sticking to regulated investment products to avoid falling prey to scams. Unregulated investments, such as certain cryptocurrencies and digital gold, pose significant risks due to their lack of oversight by financial authorities. Investors are advised to ensure their money is transferred to institutional accounts rather than individual accounts to safeguard their investments.

Red Flags and Precautions

High promised returns, lack of physical office presence, and requests for money transfers to personal accounts are major red flags. Investors are encouraged to conduct in-person meetings, when possible, and to be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true. The collective efforts of regulators, along with investor vigilance, play a crucial role in combating investment scams.