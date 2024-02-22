Shadows Over Solar: The Collapse and Investigation of Sun Badger Solar

Imagine investing thousands into a greener future, only to be left in the dark. This is the reality for many who trusted Sun Badger Solar, a company that promised to brighten homes across the Midwest with clean energy but instead left a trail of incomplete projects and broken promises. This narrative weaves through the rise and fall of Sun Badger Solar, now under the FBI's microscope for allegations of fraud, affecting customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois to the tune of approximately $1.3 million.

The Sun Sets on Promises

Founded in 2018, Sun Badger Solar quickly became a beacon of growth in the solar industry, promising an eco-friendly alternative to traditional energy sources. Customers, enticed by the prospect of reducing their carbon footprint and electricity bills, invested thousands. However, the shine began to fade as projects remained incomplete and calls went unanswered. The Wisconsin Public Radio report highlights a stark reality: a company once celebrated for its rapid growth was crumbling from within, failing to complete contracts, leaving suppliers unpaid, and its employees without wages totaling $430,363.

A Web of Communication

The investigation into Sun Badger Solar's practices deepened with the FBI's acquisition of communications through Slack Technologies. This platform, often used for internal company dialogue, became a goldmine for investigators, revealing discussions among employees about ongoing payment issues, installation delays, and unrealistic timelines. Such communications suggest a company aware of its sinking status yet continuing to accept new contracts. The situation paints a grim picture of a company struggling to keep afloat while still promising clients the sun and stars.

Legal Eclipse

As the legal battles unfold, the heartache of those affected comes to light. Customers were left with holes in their roofs and wallets, employees stripped of their livelihoods, and an industry tarnished by the actions of one. The investigation by the FBI into Sun Badger Solar not only seeks justice for those wronged but also serves as a cautionary tale for the renewable energy sector. The company's fall from grace, marked by an F rating from the BBB and over 100 complaints, underscores the importance of transparency and integrity in a field driven by the promise of a better tomorrow.