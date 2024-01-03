SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith

It’s the dawn of a new year, but for SFPI, it’s a moment of reckoning. The company’s recent acquisition, Austrian firm Wo&Wo, which specializes in quality awnings, is poised to cause a significant dent in its finances. A whopping 19 million euros is set to be written off from the goodwill of this acquisition in SFPI’s 2023 financial report.

The Fallout

A severe downturn in Wo&Wo’s primary markets, leading to a 30% decline, has forced SFPI to reassess the Austrian company’s value. This non-cash charge will effectively obliterate the previously anticipated 2023 profit of 17 million euros. The situation has been further complicated by the tighter control exerted by Arc Management and the non-floating nature of the Spring stake.

A Twist in the Tale

Ironically, amidst the financial turmoil, there’s a silver lining. Major stakeholders such as Crédit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) and BNP Paribas Développement are capitalizing on the situation to increase their stakes in SFPI. On the other hand, other minority shareholders are opting to exit, mirroring a common trend among small caps. With the rise in family ownership, there’s a renewed faith in the company’s future, possibly paving the way for SFPI to go private.

Market Reaction

Despite the potential financial setback, the market has responded positively to the news. SFPI’s share price has surged by a third, with the purchase price being fixed at 2.5 euros per share. SFPI, which purchased Wo&Wo in mid-2022 for 30 million euros on an enterprise value basis when the company’s sales were at 60 million euros, is now questioning the transparency of the seller’s disclosures during the acquisition. The company is considering avenues to recoup some of the purchase price.