SFL Corporation Ltd.: Steady Sailing Towards a Prosperous Future with Impressive Q4 Results

SFL Corporation Ltd.: Steady Sailing Towards a Prosperous Future

Advertisment

A Resilient Q4 Performance

In a world where market volatility has become the norm, SFL Corporation Ltd. has demonstrated an admirable ability to navigate the turbulent waters. The company reported a profit of $31.4 million in its fourth quarter, translating to earnings of 30 cents per share after adjusting for non-recurring costs. This impressive financial performance was underpinned by a revenue of $209.6 million for the period.

Ole Hjertaker, SFL's CEO, emphasized the company's commitment to "owning and operating a diversified modern fleet" and securing repeat transactions with key customers. This strategy has undoubtedly contributed to SFL's steady financial performance.

Advertisment

A Stellar Year and Promising Future

SFL Corporation's strong Q4 results are not an isolated occurrence. The company reported a profit of $83.9 million for the entire year, equivalent to 67 cents per share, with revenue totaling $752.3 million. This consistent performance is a testament to SFL's robust business model and strategic positioning.

The company's focus on sustainability and diversification is evident in its recent moves. The delivery of LNG dual fuel Car Carriers and the commencement of energy infrastructure services, such as the Hercules drilling contract for Galp Energia in Namibia, highlight SFL's commitment to a greener future.

Advertisment

A Rewarding Journey for Investors

SFL Corporation's financial success is not just good news for the company; it also translates into tangible benefits for its investors. The company announced its 80th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance.

Since 2004, the company has paid dividends every quarter, totaling over $30 per share. This consistent dividend payout is a clear indication of SFL's commitment to rewarding its investors.

Advertisment

With a fixed-rate backlog standing at approximately $3.2 billion and a diversified fleet of 73 maritime assets, SFL Corporation Ltd. is well-positioned to continue its successful journey. The company's focus on reducing carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency of the container fleet further strengthens its appeal in an increasingly environmentally-conscious world.

As SFL Corporation Ltd. continues to chart its course in the maritime industry, its investors, customers, and stakeholders can look forward to a future characterized by steady growth, financial stability, and a commitment to sustainability.

February 14, 2024

SFL Corporation Ltd. has once again proven its resilience and adaptability in the face of market uncertainties. With its strong Q4 performance, steady dividend payouts, and commitment to sustainability, the company is not just weathering the storm; it's setting sail towards a prosperous future.