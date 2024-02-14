SFL Corporation Ltd Reports Impressive Q4 2023 Financial Results: $31.4 Million Net Profit and Continued Fleet Expansion

February 14, 2024 - SFL Corporation Ltd, a prominent maritime infrastructure firm, unveiled its preliminary financial results for Q4 2023, boasting a net profit of $31.4 million, charter hire of $209.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $124.1 million.

Advertisment

SFL's Impressive Q4 2023 Financial Results

Today, SFL Corporation Ltd proudly announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a net profit of $31.4 million, charter hire of $209.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $124.1 million. These figures reflect SFL's continued growth and success in the maritime infrastructure sector.

One significant highlight of the Q4 results is the increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.26 per share. This increase reinforces SFL's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and reflects the company's strong financial performance.

Advertisment

SFL's Fleet Expansion and New Contracts

During the fourth quarter, SFL Corporation Ltd took delivery of new vessels and commenced new drilling contracts. These additions to the company's fleet and contract portfolio solidify its position as a leading maritime infrastructure firm.

The company now operates a diverse fleet of dry bulk vessels, container ships, tankers, drilling rigs, and car carriers, the majority of which are on long-term charters to industry leaders. This diversification allows SFL to serve a broader range of clients and reduces the risks associated with relying on a single asset class.

Advertisment

SFL's Evolution and Future Outlook

Under the leadership of its CEO, SFL Corporation Ltd has evolved from a single asset class charter company to a diversified maritime infrastructure firm. The company's operating model now generates 95% of its charter revenues from time charter contracts and only 5% from bareboats or dry leases.

As a result of this transformation, SFL boasts a strong backlog of approximately $3.2 billion. With most of its vessels on long-term charters to strong end users, the company anticipates increased charter revenues in 2024.

In conclusion, SFL Corporation Ltd's impressive financial results, fleet expansion, and strategic evolution position the company for continued success in the maritime infrastructure sector. With a focus on delivering value to its shareholders and serving the needs of its clients, SFL is well-prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly changing maritime landscape.