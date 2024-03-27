SFL Corporation Bolsters Fleet with $230M LR2 Tanker Acquisition Amid Energy Demand Surge

Bermudian-based shipping giant, SFL Corporation Ltd, has made a significant move in the tanker market, acquiring three new LR2 product tankers for approximately $230 million. This deal, in partnership with long-term time charters to a leading global energy and commodities company, marks a strategic expansion for SFL amidst growing energy demands.

The vessels, currently under construction in China, are equipped with the latest eco-design features, enhancing their efficiency and environmental footprint. Sold by affiliates of Hemen Holding Ltd, SFL's largest shareholder, this transaction aligns with valuations by independent ship brokers. SFL anticipates the delivery of these tankers between the second and fourth quarters of this year.

The charter agreement spans a minimum of five years, with options for up to three additional years, potentially adding close to $200 million to SFL's fixed-rate backlog. Moreover, the charterer holds options for vessel purchase post the fifth and eighth year, including a profit-sharing mechanism with SFL.

Enhancing Global Energy Distribution

Ole B Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, expressed enthusiasm over the transaction, highlighting its timing within the market cycle. He emphasized the LR2 tankers' role in transporting clean petroleum products over significant distances, crucial for meeting the world's future energy needs.

This acquisition not only strengthens SFL's market position but also expands its clientele with a prominent energy conglomerate, illustrating SFL's commitment to supporting global energy distribution efficiently and sustainably.