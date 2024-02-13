Seven West Media Defies TV Ad Market Decline with Audience Growth and BVOD Success

Seven West Media (SWM) braves the turbulent TV advertising market, posting a 5% decline in group revenue for the first half of FY24. Despite the sluggish market, SWM's focus on audience engagement and quality content has yielded growth in total TV audiences and market share.

Navigating a Challenging Landscape

With the total TV advertising market shrinking by 9.1%, the media industry is facing a period of uncertainty and adaptation. However, SWM has demonstrated resilience in these trying times, thanks to its strategic focus on key tentpole programs and sports events.

James Warburton, SWM's CEO, emphasized the importance of "engaging content and audience strategies" in navigating the challenging TV advertising landscape.

A Silver Lining: Audience Growth and BVOD Success

SWM's commitment to delivering quality content has led to growth in total TV audiences, with the company securing a larger slice of the market pie. This success can be attributed to its focus on premium programming, which has resonated with viewers.

In addition to linear TV growth, SWM's digital platform, 7plus, is thriving. The streaming service has experienced significant viewership and revenue share increases, positioning the company for future success in the digital space.

BVOD (broadcast video on demand) is another standout performer in SWM's portfolio. The positive results from this segment showcase the company's ability to adapt to changing viewer habits and preferences.

Looking Ahead: A Digital Future

As the media landscape continues to shift, SWM is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing importance of digital platforms. With 7plus gaining momentum and a strong focus on audience engagement, SWM is poised to thrive in the evolving media ecosystem.

The company's ability to maintain stable program costs and reduce other operating expenses by 0.7% is a testament to its financial discipline. This, in turn, will provide a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.

However, the decline in profit from recurring operations (EBITA) by 10.6% to €300.7 million is a sobering reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. The rise in technical and commercial costs related to VOD presents an obstacle that SWM must address in order to secure long-term success.

On the bright side, the share of profit of joint ventures and associates has improved significantly, contributing positively to the Group's net profit.

As of February 13, 2024, SWM's journey in the ever-changing media landscape serves as a beacon of resilience and adaptability in a time of great uncertainty. By focusing on audience engagement, quality content, and strategic digital expansion, SWM is well-equipped to face the challenges ahead and emerge stronger than ever.