Sentinel REIT Acquires Premier Building in Ghana, Eyes Stable Income for Investors

The Sentinel Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sentinel REIT), Ghana's first REIT licensed under the current Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) REIT Guidelines, has purchased One Airport Square (OAS), a top-tier mixed-use edifice in Accra's bustling Airport City. This nine-story structure boasts 2,000 square meters of commercial space and 15,000 square meters of office space, maintaining an occupancy rate of 80%. The acquisition, a crucial milestone in Ghana's real estate sector, was financed through equity from a consortium of investment services and pension trusts alongside debt financing from Nedbank.

Key Players in the Acquisition

The equity financing was a collaborative effort involving several renowned investment services and pension trusts. These included Stanbic Investment Management Services, Petra Trust, United Pension Trustees, General Trust, Bora Capital Advisors, Tesah Capital, and Black Star Advisors. Additionally, Nedbank, a prominent African bank, played a pivotal role by providing a term loan and a bridge facility, thus easing the financial trajectory of the acquisition.

Sentinel REIT's Growth Strategy

Sentinel REIT's CEO, Kisseih Antonio, expressed his enthusiasm over the acquisition, underlining its alignment with the REIT's growth strategy. The strategy fundamentally revolves around investing in high-quality, income-producing assets that possess considerable growth potential. Antonio acknowledged the crucial role played by the SEC and capital providers in facilitating this acquisition. He also underscored Nedbank's expertise in real estate financing and its significant contribution to the transaction's success.

Benefits for Investors

Sentinel REIT aims to offer its investors regular, stable income, liquidity, and capital growth from investments in prime commercial real estate. The focus remains on properties that are strategically located, architecturally superior, have a stable tenant base, and well-structured leases. It offers a viable hedge against the depreciation of the Ghana cedi, thereby ensuring a consistent income stream. As Ghana's real estate market continues to evolve, the Sentinel REIT's acquisition of One Airport Square marks a significant step forward, setting the stage for future advancements in the sector.