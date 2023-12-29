Sensex and Nifty’s Mixed Performance: A Review of December 29 Trading Day

On the penultimate trading day of 2023, Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty exhibited a mixed performance. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 ended down by 52.25 points or 0.24%, settling at 21,726.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 170.12 points lower or 0.23% at 72,240.26.

Top Gainers and Losers

Key contributors to the Nifty’s movement included Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consumer Ltd. These companies positively influenced the index, counteracting the downward pressure exerted by Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India.

Market Breadth

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was skewed in favor of buyers. Out of the total traded shares on the BSE, 2,021 stocks rose, 1,749 declined, while 121 remained unchanged.

Investment Opportunities and Services

As we edge closer to the last trading day of 2023, the question remains: Will the indices reach a new high, marking a positive close to the year?

