Business

Sensex and Nifty’s Mixed Performance: A Review of December 29 Trading Day

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:10 am EST
Sensex and Nifty’s Mixed Performance: A Review of December 29 Trading Day

On the penultimate trading day of 2023, Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty exhibited a mixed performance. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 ended down by 52.25 points or 0.24%, settling at 21,726.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 170.12 points lower or 0.23% at 72,240.26.

(Read Also: India Accelerates 5G Development: A Look at the Nation’s Tech Revolution)

Top Gainers and Losers

Key contributors to the Nifty’s movement included Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consumer Ltd. These companies positively influenced the index, counteracting the downward pressure exerted by Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India.

Market Breadth

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was skewed in favor of buyers. Out of the total traded shares on the BSE, 2,021 stocks rose, 1,749 declined, while 121 remained unchanged.

(Read Also: India-Russia Relations: A Testament to Trust and Strategic Convergence)

Investment Opportunities and Services

On the investment front, financial news website Moneycontrol offers opportunities to invest in bonds issued by top corporates, PSU Banks, NBFCs, and more, with the minimum investment starting at 10,000 INR. These bonds promise better returns than fixed deposits, making them an attractive option for investors. The platform also provides trading education, recommendations from SEBI registered experts, and subscriptions for fundamental stock ideas, technical calls, commodity trading calls, currency derivatives trading, and options trading advice.

As we edge closer to the last trading day of 2023, the question remains: Will the indices reach a new high, marking a positive close to the year?

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

