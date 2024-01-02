en English
Economy

Sensex and Nifty Drop Points: IT and Financial Sectors Drive Decline

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Sensex and Nifty Drop Points: IT and Financial Sectors Drive Decline

Indian shares fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to mixed economic data from China and selling pressure emerged near record high levels. The IT and financial sectors largely contributed to the decline, reflecting potential concerns among investors about various economic factors or industry-specific issues.

Market Indices Slump

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, experienced a downturn from their opening highs, shedding 15 points each from the peak levels of the day. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.187 per cent to 72,158.10 at 9:18 am, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 0.10 per cent to 21,720. The Sensex was further down 545.03 points or 0.75 percent at 71,726.91, and the Nifty was down 132.60 points or 0.61 percent at 21,609.30.

IT and Financial Sectors

The IT stocks lost 0.9% and financials dropped 0.5%, making them the primary drags on the market. This downward movement in these sectors, often seen as barometers for economic health and investor sentiment, suggests potential concerns among investors about various economic factors or industry-specific issues.

Gainers Amidst the Decline

Despite the overall decline, there were some gainers. The pharma index rose, with drug maker Lupin jumping 4.6% after Nomura raised its price target. Coal India also gained 2% after reporting a rise in coal production. However, companies such as Eicher Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Life Insurance Corp of India saw declines, while Zomato, Bharti Airtel, SJVN, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Coal India experienced gains.

This market movement may have implications for traders, investors, and analysts who track the performance of these indices and sectors for insights into the broader economy and specific industries.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

